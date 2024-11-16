National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Josh Harder wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Friday, defeating Republican Kevin Lincoln
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Josh Harder won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Friday, defeating Republican Kevin Lincoln. Harder, who had been a venture capitalist, was first elected in 2018, when he defeated a four-term GOP incumbent. Lincoln is the mayor of Stockton. Democrats have a voter registration advantage in the 9th Congressional District, which is in the Central Valley and was carried by President Joe Biden carried in 2020. The Associated Press declared Harder the winner at 7:40 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Democrat Marie Gluesenkamp Perez wins reelection in Washington's closely watched 3rd...
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republican David Schweikert wins reelection in affluent Arizona congressional district
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Janelle Bynum wins election to U.S. House in Oregon's 5th...
AP Race Call: Republican Juan Ciscomani wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 6th...
AP Race Call: Democrat Dave Min wins election to U.S. House in California's 47th...
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Redistricting plans come true: Republican-drawn maps kept them in power in Georgia
Doulas fill critical need in Black maternal care
Killer Mike and T.I.’s reimagined Bankhead Seafood opens