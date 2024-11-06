AP Race Call: Democrat Jonathan Jackson wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 1st Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Democratic Rep. Jonathan Jackson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Jackson first won the seat in 2022 after then-Rep. Bobby Rush decided to retire after 15 terms in office. The heavily Democratic district includes neighborhoods on Chicago's South Side, several suburbs and rural areas. Jackson, who taught business at Chicago State University, is the son of the Rev. Jesse Jackson Sr. and brother of former U.S. Rep. Jesse Jackson Jr. Jonathan Jackson worked at his father's civil rights organization, the Rainbow/PUSH Coalition, as a spokesman. The Associated Press declared Jackson the winner at 9:44 p.m. EST.

