Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat John Olszewski wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's 2nd Congressional District

Democrat John Olszewski won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Democrat John Olszewski won election to a U.S. House seat representing Maryland on Tuesday. He defeated Republican Kim Klacik for a seat that is open due to the retirement of Democratic Rep. C.A. Dutch Ruppersberger. Olszewski has been the county executive of Baltimore County in the suburbs of Maryland's largest city, Baltimore. He also served as a state legislator in the Maryland House of Delegates. He will represent Maryland's 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Baltimore County, as well as parts of Carroll County and a portion of Baltimore. The Associated Press declared Olszewski the winner at 10:16 p.m. EST.

