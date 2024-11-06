Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat John Larson wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. John Larson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. John Larson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. Larson defeated Republican Jim Griffin and Green Party candidate Mary Sanders to earn a 14th term. The veteran lawmaker represents a heavily Democratic district that includes Hartford, the state capital. Larson has been in Congress since 1999. He billed himself this election as a champion for working-class families and someone fighting to protect Social Security. Griffin is a military veteran who worked in the federal government and as a lobbyist for the gun manufacturer Colt before running for Congress. The Associated Press declared Larson the winner at 12:17 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...21m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...24m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring