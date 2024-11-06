Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat John Garamendi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 8th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. John Garamendi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
46 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. John Garamendi won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. Before Congress, Garamendi had a long career in the state Legislature and as the insurance commissioner and lieutenant governor of California. He was one of Republicans’ top targets during the 2022 midterm congressional elections, but he held onto his seat in the state's 8th District comfortably and won the 2024 primary against Republican challenger Rudy Recile. The heavily Hispanic district covers the Northern California counties of Contra Costa and Solano. The Associated Press declared Garamendi the winner at 11:33 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Friedman wins election to U.S. House in California's 30th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California's 29th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring