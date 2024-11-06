Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Joe Neguse wins reelection to U.S. House in Colorado's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
59 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Joe Neguse won election to a U.S. House seat representing Colorado on Tuesday. Neguse, the assistant Democratic leader in the House, has been a rising star in the Democratic caucus since he first entered Congress in 2018. He was previously tapped to be one of nine impeachment managers in the proceedings against former President Donald Trump following the January 6, 2021, attack on the Capitol. Neguse defeated Republican candidate Marshall Dawson in the heavily Democratic district that covers Boulder, along with a sweep of ritzy ski towns and ranchland northwest of the city. The Associated Press declared Neguse the winner at 9:48 p.m. EST.

