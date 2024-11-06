Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Joe Courtney wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Joe Courtney won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Tuesday. In a rematch from 2022, Courtney defeated former Republican state Rep. Mike France to win a 10th term. Courtney pitched himself as an "independent voice" for a district in the eastern half of the state that includes the city of New London and a U.S. Navy submarine base. Courtney has pushed for greater defense spending and vocational training for local manufacturers. His opponent, France, is a retired U.S. Navy officer who campaigned on stronger border protection and economic issues. The Associated Press declared Courtney the winner at 11:55 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Laura Friedman wins election to U.S. House in California's 30th...4m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Luz Rivas wins election to U.S. House in California's 29th...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring