Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jimmy Panetta wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 19th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Jimmy Panetta won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Panetta, a Navy veteran, was first elected to the U.S. House in 2016. He worked as a deputy district attorney for Monterey County prior to winning his congressional seat. He easily defeated Republican Jason Anderson in the solidly blue district that includes the south side of San Jose and coastal cities such as Santa Cruz and Monterey. The district has been a safe Democratic seat since 2012 after a redistricting process. The Associated Press declared Panetta the winner at 12:11 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...16m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...19m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th...19m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring