AP Race Call: Democrat Jim Himes wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jim Himes won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. The win earned Himes a ninth term representing a district that includes the coastal cities of Bridgeport, Norwalk and Stamford. Himes is the top Democrat on the House intelligence committee. He defeated Dr. Michael Goldstein, an ophthalmologist and attorney who campaigned on reducing health care costs, securing the nation's borders and fighting antisemitism. Himes has been critical of former President Donald Trump and publicly urged President Joe Biden to drop out of the race to prevent Trump's election. The Associated Press declared Himes the winner at 12:59 a.m. EST.