National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jill Tokuda wins reelection to U.S. House in Hawaii's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Hawaii on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Jill Tokuda won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Hawaii on Wednesday. Tokuda's 2nd Congressional District covers rural Oahu and all of Hawaii's other islands. Tokuda was first elected to the seat in 2022 and is a member of the agriculture and armed services committees. She earlier served 12 years in the state Senate, where she was chairperson of the Ways and Means Committee. Tokuda has also been a small business owner and was the external affairs director for the Nisei Veterans Memorial Center on Maui. The Associated Press declared Tokuda the winner at 5:14 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's...16m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Wisconsin51m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Lawler wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 17th...55m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring