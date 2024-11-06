Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
AP Race Call: Democrat Jared Huffman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 2nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Jared Huffman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He defeated Republican challenger and small-business owner Chris Coulombe. Huffman was first elected to Congress in 2012. The district covers the north coast of California, stretching from just above San Francisco all the way up to the Oregon border. Huffman has been outspoken against Project 2025, a 900-page blueprint for a hard-right turn in American government and society in the case Donald Trump wins a second presidential term. Huffman is one of the founding members of the Stop Project 2025 Task Force. The Associated Press declared Huffman the winner at 12:23 a.m. EST.

