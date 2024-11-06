National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jahana Hayes wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 5th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Jahana Hayes won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Connecticut on Wednesday. The third-term congresswoman faced a rematch against Republican George Logan, who fell short by about a percentage point in the 2022 midterm election. She was the first Black woman elected to Congress from Connecticut. Prior to her election, Hayes worked as a teacher, receiving National Teacher of the Year in 2016. The Associated Press declared Hayes the winner at 2:00 a.m. EST.

