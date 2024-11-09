National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Jacky Rosen wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Nevada

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada on Saturday, fending off a fierce challenge from Republican Sam Brown
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Sen. Jacky Rosen won reelection to a U.S. Senate seat in Nevada on Saturday, fending off a fierce challenge from Republican Sam Brown. A first-term moderate in a presidential battleground state, Rosen was among the GOP's top targets. She campaigned on lowering costs for the middle class, defending abortion rights and tackling the climate crisis. Over the summer, she introduced legislation that would allow extreme heat to qualify as a disaster under federal law, pointing to heat waves that have crippled the West. The Associated Press declared Rosen the winner at 12:15 a.m. EST.

