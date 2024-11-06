Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Herb Conaway wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 3rd Congressional District

Democrat Herb Conaway won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
41 minutes ago

Democrat Herb Conaway won election to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Wednesday. Conaway defeated Republican Rajesh Mohan and a handful of other candidates in the 3rd District, which was open because Democratic Rep. Andy Kim ran for the Senate. A former state legislator and Air Force veteran, Conaway has medical and law degrees and has served as health director in his home county of Burlington in suburban Philadelphia. The Associated Press declared Conaway the winner at 2:28 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Juan Vargas wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 52nd...7m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hillary Scholten wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 3rd...8m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Celeste Maloy wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 2nd...12m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring