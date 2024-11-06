Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Haley Stevens wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 11th Congressional District

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
20 minutes ago

Democrat Rep. Haley Stevens won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Tuesday. Stevens, first elected in 2018, represents a significant portion of Oakland County, situated just north of Detroit. She currently sits on the House Committee on Science, Space and Technology, and the House Committee on Education and Labor. Haley defeated Republican challenger Nick Somberg, a lawyer for one of 15 Republicans accused of acting as false electors following the 2020 presidential election. Haley's metropolitan Detroit district is home to large Jewish and Arab American communities and has been significantly affected by the Israel-Hamas war. The Associated Press declared Stevens the winner at 8:55 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Michigan on Election Day
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Yvette Clarke wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 9th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Morgan Griffith wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 9th...7m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Hakeem Jeffries wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 8th...7m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring