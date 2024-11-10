Breaking: Ole Miss passes Georgia in latest AP Top 25 college football rankings
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Stanton wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 4th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Sunday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Greg Stanton won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Arizona on Sunday. He defeated Republican Kelly Cooper to retain his seat in the state's 4th District, which includes the cities of Tempe, Mesa, and Chandler that are just outside of Phoenix. Stanton, a former Phoenix mayor, has served in Congress since 2019. He succeeded Kyrsten Sinema, who left the seat to represent Arizona in the U.S. Senate. The Associated Press declared Stanton the winner at 2:20 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Why AP called the Texas Senate race for Ted Cruz
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat April McClain Delaney wins election to U.S. House in Maryland's...
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Arizona
AP Race Call: Republican Eli Crane wins reelection to U.S. House in Arizona's 2nd...
Featured
Placeholder Image

John Spink

Turnout in Georgia reached new high of nearly 5.3M voters
Atlanta Beltline buys notorious Elleven45 Lounge as part of Buckhead expansion
Weekend Predictions: Falcons win, Georgia and Georgia Tech lose