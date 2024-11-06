Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Greg Casar wins reelection to U.S. House in Texas' 35th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Greg Casar won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Texas on Tuesday. The 35-year-old is the youngest member of the Texas delegation as he heads into his second term representing his Austin-based district. Casar has announced he will seek the chairmanship of the Congressional Progressive Caucus, which has nearly 100 members. He has called for ending unconditional military aid for Israel in its war with Hamas and supported pro-Palestinian demonstrators last spring at the University of Texas. The Associated Press declared Casar the winner at 8:28 p.m. EST.

