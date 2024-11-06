National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Gil Cisneros wins election to U.S. House in California's 31st Congressional District

Democrat Gil Cisneros won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
7 minutes ago

Democrat Gil Cisneros won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. He was previously elected in 2018, but then unseated by Republican Young Kim in 2020. This year, Cisneros ran to fill a different seat left vacant by Rep. Grace Napolitano’s retirement. During the Biden administration, he served as the under secretary of defense for personnel and readiness. Cisneros was a Republican until 2008, when he switched to the Democratic Party. He and his wife became philanthropists after winning the lottery in 2010. The Associated Press declared Cisneros the winner at 4:51 p.m. EST.

