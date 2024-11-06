AP Race Call: Democrat Gerald Connolly wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 11th Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Democratic Rep. Gerry Connolly won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Virginia on Tuesday. Connolly, 74, won his ninth House term by defeating Republican Mike Van Meter, a Navy veteran and former FBI agent. Connolly has been a fixture in northern Virginia politics for roughly 30 years. He was first elected as a Fairfax County supervisor in 1995. In Congress, he has played a leading role on oversight investigations. He represents the 11th District, centered in Fairfax County and the wealthy suburbs outside the nation's capital. The Associated Press declared Connolly the winner at 9:57 p.m. EST.

