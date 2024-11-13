AP Race Call: Democrat George Whitesides wins election to U.S. House in California's 27th Congressional District, beating incumbent Mike Garcia

Breaking: U.S. Sen. Jon Ossoff is pressuring Nikema Williams to step down as party chair, officials say
Democrat George Whitesides won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday, defeating Republican Rep. Mike Garcia. Democrats have long sought to flip this Los Angeles County district, which Democrat Joe Biden comfortably carried in 2020. The party briefly won it in the 2018 midterms but lost it when Garcia won the seat in a 2020 special election. The district is the only one in L.A. County currently represented by a Republican. Whitesides is a former NASA chief of staff. The Associated Press declared Whitesides the winner at 7:44 p.m. EST.

