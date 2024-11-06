AP Race Call: Democrat Frederica Wilson wins reelection to U.S. House in Florida's 24th Congressional District

Breaking: Most polls in Georgia have closed; voters split equally over Harris and Trump, according to AP survey
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday
Democratic Rep. Frederica Wilson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Florida on Tuesday. The 24th District, located in South Florida, covers much of eastern Miami-Dade County and includes a small piece of southern Broward County. It is among Florida's most racially diverse districts, as more than one-third of the voting-age population is Black and one-third is Hispanic. Wilson, first elected to Congress in 2010, is known for wearing

. She defeated Republican Jesus Navarro. The Associated Press declared Wilson the winner at 7:06 p.m. EST.

