National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Eric Sorensen wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 17th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Eric Sorensen won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Wednesday. Sorensen faced Republican Joe McGraw, a retired judge who focused his campaign messaging on economics. Sorensen, a first-term congressman, had taken over the seat from Democratic Rep. Cheri Bustos after she decided against running again. The sprawling district in northwest Illinois includes Moline and Rockford. The Associated Press declared Sorensen the winner at 4:53 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Kristen McDonald Rivet wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's...15m ago
AP Race Call: Donald Trump wins Wisconsin50m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Lawler wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 17th...54m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring