AP Race Call: Democrat Emily Randall wins election to U.S. House in Washington's 6th Congressional District

Democrat Emily Randall won election to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday, holding the open seat for her party
By The Associated Press
6 minutes ago

Democrat Emily Randall won election to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday, holding the open seat for her party. The 6th Congressional District covers the Olympic and Kitsap peninsulas and most of Tacoma. The seat opened last year when Democratic Rep. Derek Kilmer announced he would not seek reelection for a post he has held since 2013. Democratic lawmakers have held the seat since 1965. Randall moves to Congress after serving for six years in the Washington state Senate. The Associated Press declared Randall the winner at 4:49 p.m. EST.

