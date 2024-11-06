Breaking: Biden and Harris call President-elect Trump to congratulate him on win
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Elissa Slotkin wins election to U.S. Senate from Michigan

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin won election to Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Democratic U.S. Rep. Elissa Slotkin won election to Michigan's open U.S. Senate seat on Wednesday. Slotkin's victory preserves a key seat for Democrats following the retirement of longtime Sen. Debbie Stabenow. Slotkin is a former CIA analyst who was first elected in 2018 to Congress, where she serves on the House Armed Services Committee. Slotkin defeated former congressman Mike Rogers, who was attempting to become the first Republican in 30 years to win a U.S. Senate race in Michigan. The Associated Press declared Slotkin the winner at 3:12 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Emilia Sykes wins reelection to U.S. House in Ohio's 13th...42m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Norma Torres wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 35th...47m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Nellie Pou wins election to U.S. House in New Jersey's 9th...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Evan Vucci/AP

Live updates: What are Trump’s plans for a second administration?1h ago
Developers ask ‘What’ll Ya Have?’ The Varsity hungers for student housing
Bradley’s Buzz: Is UGA winning despite Carson Beck or because of him?