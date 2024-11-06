Breaking: The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina and GOP wins Senate control
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Doris Matsui wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
45 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Doris Matsui won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Tuesday. She was elected to succeed her late husband in 2005 after he died in office. Matsui has secured reelection comfortably in every race since. She easily defended her seat in the primary against a Democratic challenger, David Mandel, who ran on a platform of Palestinian human rights and demanding a cease-fire by Israel in Gaza. The 7th District, which includes most of the state capital of Sacramento, has been solidly Democratic since 1958. The Associated Press declared Matsui the winner at 11:27 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 32nd...2m ago
AP Race Call: Kamala Harris wins the 2nd Congressional District in Nebraska and one...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Bryan Steil wins reelection to U.S. House in Wisconsin's 1st...5m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring