AP Race Call: Democrat Donald Norcross wins reelection to U.S. House in New Jersey's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
44 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Donald Norcross won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Jersey on Tuesday. Norcross defeated Republican Teddy Liddell in southern New Jersey's 1st District, which encompasses Camden, just across the river from Philadelphia. A former union electrician and state lawmaker, Norcross was first appointed to the House to fill a vacancy in 2014. This year, he won a sixth term in the House. The Associated Press declared Norcross the winner at 10:03 p.m. EST.

