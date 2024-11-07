Breaking: Officials raid DeKalb home, arrest teen after deadly high school party shooting
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Don Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Donald Davis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Thursday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Donald Davis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Thursday. Davis ran in territory that became less favorable to Democrats in 2023 after North Carolina passed new maps that brought more Republican-leaning voters into the 1st District. President Joe Biden still narrowly carried areas in 2020 that make up the district’s current configuration. Davis defeated Army veteran Laurie Buckhout. The Associated Press declared Davis the winner at 2:03 p.m. EST.

