AP Race Call: Democrat Debbie Dingell wins reelection to U.S. House in Michigan's 6th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday, securing a sixth term in Congress
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Debbie Dingell won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Michigan on Wednesday, securing a sixth term in Congress. Dingell defeated Republican Heather Smiley to represent the 6th Congressional District, which includes Ann Arbor, the home of the University of Michigan. Dingell spoke out against former President Donald Trump after he made disparaging comments about her late husband, John Dingell, who was the longest-serving member of Congress in history, following her vote to impeach Trump in 2019. The Associated Press declared Dingell the winner at 12:28 a.m. EST.

AP Decision Notes: What to expect in Alaska on Election Day
