AP Race Call: Democrat Dave Min wins election to U.S. House in California's 47th Congressional District

Democrat Dave Min won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, holding a competitive district for House Democrats
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Dave Min won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday, holding a competitive district for House Democrats. Democratic Rep. Katie Porter left this Orange County seat open to run for U.S. Senate, backing Min to take her place. Min, a state senator, defeated Republican Scott Baugh, who came up short in the 2022 midterms against Porter. Min's ads called Baugh an extremist who would endanger abortion rights. Republican ads, meanwhile, targeted Min for his support for criminal justice changes in California's State Assembly. The Associated Press declared Min the winner at 8:19 p.m. EST.

