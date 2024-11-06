Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Danny Davis wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 7th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Danny Davis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
19 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Danny Davis won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. The Chicago Democrat won his 15th term after facing a spirited primary in March from four challengers who questioned his age and fitness for office. Davis, who had backing from the top Democrats in the state, says his experience is an asset, especially for committee leadership posts. He sits on the powerful House Ways and Means Committee. The district covers downtown Chicago, large swaths of the south and west sides and inner ring suburbs. The Associated Press declared Davis the winner at 8:48 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Daniel Goldman wins reelection to U.S. House in New York's 10th...3m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez wins reelection to U.S. House in New...4m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Ben Cline wins reelection to U.S. House in Virginia's 6th...4m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring