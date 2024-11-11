AP Race Call: Democrat Cleo Fields wins election to U.S. House in Louisiana's 6th Congressional District

Democrat Cleo Fields won election to a U.S. House seat representing Louisiana on Monday, flipping a Republican-held seat. Fields is a longtime state lawmaker who also served two terms in the U.S. House in the 1990s. The 6th District, which extends from Baton Rouge to Shreveport, was

Explore redrawn this year

as a majority-Black district. It went into effect after a ruling from the U.S. Supreme Court. The previous iteration was reliably Republican, but incumbent Republican Rep. Garret Graves decided against running in the new district, which was expected to elect a second Democrat to Louisiana's delegation. The Associated Press declared Fields the winner at 4:24 p.m. EST.