Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Pappas wins reelection to U.S. House in New Hampshire's 1st Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
23 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Chris Pappas won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing New Hampshire on Tuesday. Pappas will serve a fourth term after succeeding Democrat Carol Shea-Porter in 2018. The eastern New Hampshire district has been a target for Republicans since GOP Rep. Frank Guinta lost to Shea-Porter in 2016. Democrat Joe Biden carried the district in 2020, but Donald Trump won it in 2016. This year, Pappas' Republican opponent was former executive councilor Russell Prescott. The Associated Press declared Pappas the winner at 11:42 p.m. EST.

