AP Race Call: Democrat Chris Deluzio wins reelection to U.S. House in Pennsylvania's 17th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Chris Deluzio won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Pennsylvania on Wednesday. A former Navy officer, Deluzio has held the seat since 2023. This year, he defeated Republican Rob Mercuri, an Army veteran who represents part of Allegheny County in the state House of Representatives. In 2020, Democrat Joe Biden carried this district, which includes the Pittsburgh suburbs and extends through Beaver County to Ohio’s eastern border. The Associated Press declared Deluzio the winner at 12:19 a.m. EST.