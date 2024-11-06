AP Race Call: Democrat Castro wins reelection to the US House in Texas' 20th Congressional District

Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Democratic Rep. Joaquin Castro won reelection Tuesday to the U.S. House in Texas' 20th Congressional District. The San Antonio congressman will serve his seventh term in Congress after first being elected in 2012. Castro served as a representative in the Texas statehouse for 10 years before running for federal office. He is a Stanford University and Harvard Law School graduate. He also has been a vocal advocate for Latino representation in film and media.

