AP Race Call: Democrat Brad Sherman wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 32nd Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Brad Sherman won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Sherman defeated Republican entertainment lawyer Larry Thompson. Sherman is a longtime incumbent who has served in Congress since 1997. He sits on the House Foreign Affairs Committee and the House Financial Services Committee. Sherman previously worked as a tax law specialist. The 32nd Congressional District covers communities in northwest Los Angeles County including Malibu. The Associated Press declared Sherman the winner at 12:10 a.m. EST.

