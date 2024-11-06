Breaking: The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina and GOP wins Senate control
AP Race Call: Democrat Bob Ferguson wins election for governor in Washington

Democrat Bob Ferguson won election as governor of Washington on Tuesday, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert
By The Associated Press
42 minutes ago

Democrat Bob Ferguson won election as governor of Washington on Tuesday, defeating Republican former U.S. Rep. Dave Reichert. Ferguson is the state's three-term attorney general. He came to national prominence by repeatedly suing former President Donald Trump's administration, including bringing the lawsuit that blocked Trump's initial travel ban on citizens of several majority Muslim nations. The campaign focused on public safety, with Ferguson saying he will direct money to help cities hire more police, as well as abortion rights and Trump's legacy. Washington has not had a Republican governor in nearly 40 years. The Associated Press declared Ferguson the winner at 11:29 p.m. EST.

