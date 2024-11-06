AP Race Call: Democrat Bill Foster wins reelection to U.S. House in Illinois' 11th Congressional District

Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
Democratic Rep. Bill Foster won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Illinois on Tuesday. Foster, a physicist and businessman, defeated Republican Jerry Evans. Foster was first elected to Congress in 2008 in a special election to replace former U.S. House Speaker Denny Hastert, a Republican who held the seat for two decades. He lost a reelection bid two years later but won in 2012 in a newly drawn Democrat-leaning district and has been reelected since. The district includes Chicago's farthest flung west and northwest suburbs and surrounding communities. The Associated Press declared Foster the winner at 9:51 p.m. EST.

