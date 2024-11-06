Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Democrat Bennie Thompson wins reelection to U.S. House in Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District

By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democratic Rep. Bennie Thompson won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Mississippi on Tuesday. Thompson defeated Republican Ron Eller, a military veteran and physician assistant. Thompson served as Bolton mayor and Hinds County supervisor before he won a 1993 special election to represent western Mississippi's 2nd Congressional District, which includes most of Jackson. He is the only Democrat in Mississippi's congressional delegation. Thompson is a previous chairman of the House Homeland Security Committee and is now the ranking member. He chaired the House committee that investigated the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol. The Associated Press declared Thompson the winner at 11:07 p.m. EST.

