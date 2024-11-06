Breaking: Republicans win U.S. Senate control
AP Race Call: Democrat Amy Klobuchar wins reelection to U.S. Senate from Minnesota

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar won a fourth term Tuesday over ex-NBA player Royce White in Minnesota
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar won a fourth term Tuesday over ex-NBA player Royce White in Minnesota. Klobuchar went into the campaign with a history of big wins and a huge financial advantage. She drew 60% of the vote in 2018, 65% in 2012 and 58% in 2006. White is a grassroots populist conservative who acknowledged he was as surprised as anyone when he won the state GOP endorsement in May. While White strongly supported Donald Trump, the former president never endorsed him, and top office-holders kept their distance. The Associated Press declared Klobuchar the winner at 11:43 p.m. EST.

