National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Ami Bera wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 6th Congressional District

Democrat Ami Bera won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
1 hour ago

Democrat Ami Bera won election to a U.S. House seat representing California on Wednesday. Bera has represented the 6th Congressional District since beating the Republican incumbent in 2012, winning reelection by narrow margins at first but gaining a higher percentage of votes in recent elections. The district encompasses the northern half of the state capital of Sacramento and its suburbs. Bera is one of five current members of the U.S. House of Representatives who are of Indian descent. Bera defeated Republican challenger Christine Bish. The Associated Press declared Bera the winner at 3:38 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

The Latest
AP Race Call: Republican Burgess Owens wins reelection to U.S. House in Utah's 4th...19m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Tom Barrett wins election to U.S. House in Michigan's 7th...48m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Linda Sanchez wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 38th...1h ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring