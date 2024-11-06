Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
AP Race Call: Democrat Alma Adams wins reelection to U.S. House in North Carolina's 12th Congressional District

Democrat Alma Adams won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday
By The Associated Press
3 minutes ago

Democrat Alma Adams won election to a U.S. House seat representing North Carolina on Tuesday. Adams defeated Republican Addul Ali in the strongly Democratic 12th Congressional District, which is anchored by Charlotte. Adams joined Congress in 2014 after a special election to fill a seat when then-Rep. Mel Watt resigned. Adams is a former college art professor who served on the Greensboro City Council, followed by 20 years in the state House. While in Congress, she’s been an assertive advocate for historically Black colleges and universities and is a founder of the Congressional Bipartisan HBCU Caucus. The Associated Press declared Adams the winner at 10:34 p.m. EST.

