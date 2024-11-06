Breaking: Flipped back: Trump recaptures Georgia four years after losing the battleground state
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Smith wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 9th Congressional District

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday
By The Associated Press
22 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Adam Smith won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Washington on Wednesday. Smith has held the seat since 1996 when he beat the Republican incumbent. He was challenged by another Democrat, Melissa Chaudhry, who beat two Republicans in the primary. The 9th Congressional District includes South Seattle, and the cities of Bellevue, SeaTac and Renton, which is home to a Boeing plant. He's the ranking member on the House Armed Services Committee. Smith was one of the early voices calling for President Joe Biden to drop out of the race. The Associated Press declared Smith the winner at 1:28 a.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

Competitive Virginia races could play a critical role in the battle for Congress30m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Rosa DeLauro wins reelection to U.S. House in Connecticut's 3rd...19m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Suzan DelBene wins reelection to U.S. House in Washington's 1st...22m ago
AP Race Call: Republican Mike Kennedy wins election to U.S. House in Utah's 3rd...24m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring