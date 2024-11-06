Breaking: One Georgia statewide ballot initiative too close to call, other measures pass
National Politics

AP Race Call: Democrat Adam Schiff wins special election to U.S. Senate in California

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff won a U.S. Senate seat in California Tuesday after a low-key campaign against Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey
By The Associated Press
35 minutes ago

Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff won a U.S. Senate seat in California Tuesday after a low-key campaign against Republican former baseball star Steve Garvey. The contest in the solidly Democratic state for the vacant seat long held by the late Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein offered little drama. Republicans haven't won a Senate race in over three decades in California. Schiff, who was first elected to a Los Angeles-area U.S. House seat in 2000, rose to national prominence as the lead prosecutor in then-President Donald Trump's first impeachment trial. The Associated Press declared Schiff the winner at 11:34 p.m. EST.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

AP

The Latest: Trump wins North Carolina while votes are still being counted in other key...28m ago
The Latest
AP Race Call: Democrat Melanie Stansbury wins reelection to U.S. House in New Mexico's...5m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Nancy Pelosi wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 11th...6m ago
AP Race Call: Democrat Scott Peters wins reelection to U.S. House in California's 50th...6m ago
Featured
Placeholder Image

Jenni Girtman for the AJC

LIVE UPDATES
More than half a million Georgians have voted since polls opened today: Live updates
Bernie Marcus, cofounder of Home Depot, dies
6 charged in alleged plot to kill Fulton jail officers to protect drug ring