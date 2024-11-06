Breaking: Fani Willis, the Georgia prosecutor who charged Trump, is elected to a second term
National Politics

AP Race Call: Clark wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 5

Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts
42 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Democratic Rep. Katherine Clark won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. Clark was running unopposed in the state’s 5th District. She was first elected to the seat in 2012 and has climbed the Democratic ranks in the House. In 2022, Clark was elected to serve as Democratic Whip — the second most senior position in the House Democratic Caucus. Clark has described herself as a proponent for ending wage discrimination and safeguarding abortion access. She said her other priorities include ending gun violence, improving access to affordable child care and guaranteeing paid leave.

