AP Race Call: Auchincloss wins Massachusetts U.S. House District 4

Democratic Rep. Jake Auchincloss won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts
39 minutes ago

BOSTON (AP) — Democrat Rep. Jake Auchincloss won reelection to a U.S. House seat representing Massachusetts on Tuesday. The incumbent ran unopposed for the state’s 4th Congressional District, consisting of 35 cities and towns. Auchincloss serves on the Transportation and Infrastructure Committee and the Select Committee on Strategic Competition between the United States and China. The former Marine said his priorities include health care, clean energy and gun violence. In 2023, when Auchincloss decided to deliver a speech on a bill that would create a U.S.-Israel artificial intelligence center, he let the online AI chatbot ChatGPT generate the two-paragraph text

