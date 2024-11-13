Marjorie Greene says she wants to help Trump from the House and not in his Cabinet

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the best way for her to help President-elect Donald Trump implement his agenda is by remaining in the House where Republicans will likely hold a thin majority.

Before the election, Greene said she was interested in serving as Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, overseeing his plans to curtail illegal immigration. She said Tuesday her more recent talks with Trump have centered on her remaining as one of his fiercest allies in Congress.

“I think what’s most important is the referendum that the American people put on Congress and the Senate and the White House, and that’s passing President Trump’s agenda,” the Rome Republican said. “And I very much want to play a big part in that. I’m one of his most loyal supporters here in the House, and he’s definitely going to need it.”