Marjorie Greene says she wants to help Trump from the House and not in his Cabinet

WASHINGTON — U.S. Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene said the best way for her to help President-elect Donald Trump implement his agenda is by remaining in the House where Republicans will likely hold a thin majority.
Before the election, Greene said she was interested in serving as Trump’s Homeland Security secretary, overseeing his plans to curtail illegal immigration. She said Tuesday her more recent talks with Trump have centered on her remaining as one of his fiercest allies in Congress.
“I think what’s most important is the referendum that the American people put on Congress and the Senate and the White House, and that’s passing President Trump’s agenda,” the Rome Republican said. “And I very much want to play a big part in that. I’m one of his most loyal supporters here in the House, and he’s definitely going to need it.”
Trump has already announced his picks for Homeland Security chief and “border czar.” Greene said she talked with the president-elect and members of his transition team about her options but decided to focus on what she can do in her current position as a lawmaker entering her third term.
A dozen House races are still undecided, but Republicans will likely have a majority that allows them to pass legislation as long as no more than a handful of GOP lawmakers side with Democrats.
That will be crucial as Trump has promised to push through conservative policies like mass deportations, tax cuts for wealthy Americans and businesses and a rollback of President Joe Biden’s clean energy policies, all of which are unlikely to receive any Democratic support.
The president-elect has also tapped two sitting lawmakers in his Cabinet, which would make the GOP advantage even smaller. Greene said she sees an opportunity to lead.
“Obviously, we have really tight numbers in the House, and getting President Trump’s agenda passed is going to be extremely important,” she said.
