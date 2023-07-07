Georgia Lt. gov. hits college diversity spending, but gives to Black caucus

14 minutes ago
Lt. Gov. Burt Jones has criticized the millions of dollars state universities are spending on diversity, equity and inclusion efforts, saying he’s concerned such programs sometimes push “divisive concepts.”

But the first-term Republican also knows retail politics, and his campaign disclosure being filed for the period ending June 30 shows he’s sponsored Legislative Black Caucus events in recent months, spending $1,000.

Jones’ team said he sponsored two black caucus events over the past six months, one a holiday party and another event last month.

Overall, Jones’ campaign and leadership committee will report having about $300,000 cash in the bank. His team is promising to crank up fundraising in the second half of 2023 as he begins preparing for what’s possibily next: a run for governor in 2026.

Jones, the only major statewide candidate backed by former President Donald Trump who won election last year, has been a vocal critic of diversity programs in colleges. In April, he asked University System Chancellor Sonny Perdue to provide him with information on what Georgia’s colleges spend on such programs.

Perdue responded last week with a nearly 200-page report outlining millions of dollars spent on salaries, scholarships and other diversity, equity and inclusion efforts.

Jones told the Atlanta Journal-Constitution, “I am committed to ensuring taxpayer dollars are spent wisely to support a higher education system that equips our students with critical skills needed for future success — not on advancing divisive concepts and political agendas.

“These (DEI) programs are particularly concerning when taxpayer funds are used to enforce the type of intellectual and political conformity that appears to be the hallmark of many campus DEI initiatives.”

Republican politicians across the country have targeted diversity initiatives in K-12 schools and colleges, contending that they’re divisive and push a liberal agenda.

In Wisconsin, for instance, the Republican-dominated legislature proposed a $32 million budget cut to remove 188 DEI program staff positions. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, who is running for president, blocked public colleges from spending state or federal money on DEI programs

James Salzer has covered state government and politics in Georgia since 1990. He previously covered politics and government in Texas and Florida. He specializes in government finance, budgets, taxes, campaign finance, ethics and legislative history

