BreakingNews
Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
X
Dark Mode Toggle

Jimmy Carter’s friends reflect on 40 years of memories

Politics
By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
1 hour ago

PLAINS — Nelle Ariail has 40 years worth of stories about Jimmy Carter.

There is the time the former president showed up in her driveway riding his bicycle to come see about a tree that had fallen in her yard. Or the time in the 1990s when he told Ariail’s husband Dan, who served as Carter’s pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church and was pursuing his doctorate, he couldn’t do his work on a typewriter and not only gave him a computer, but taught him how to use it.

There are the five trips across the continent working with Habitat for Humanity — including a Tijuana trip that had them sleeping in tents and warming a bag of water in the sun to bathe by hanging it in a makeshift shower stall. Or when she made a teddy bear out of one of his shirts that was auctioned off for more than $1,000 to raise money for the City of Plains. Or even being in Sweden to watch Carter receive his Nobel Peace Prize in 2002.

With Carter’s family announcing that the former president has opted to forgo additional medical intervention and will receive hospice care at home, it’s given Ariail a chance to reflect on the memories of a 40-year friendship. But the memory that stands out the most?

“Flying with them is awesome,” she said, recounting the last trip she and her daughter took with the Carters to California in 2018 to view a documentary on Rosalynn Carter, the former president’s wife. “That was so special, riding out with them and talking on the plane. And he kept saying, ‘I’m so glad y’all came. I’m so glad y’all came.’”

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Ariail said that in their later years, Jimmy and Rosalynn Carter, 98 and 95, respectively, make sure to take care of themselves.

“They eat very healthy and they exercise every day,” she said. “And they did that so they would live as long as they could so they could continue to help people for as long as they could.”

Ariail moved to Plains in 1982 when her husband took a job as the pastor at Maranatha Baptist Church. The foursome became fast friends. Ariail’s husband died in 2013, so she knows all too well the pain Rosalynn Carter might soon be facing.

“I’m afraid it is about toward the end. My prayer is that he just won’t have to suffer a long time,” Ariail said noting that the Carters have been married for 76 years. “And then Roselynn? She’s going to be lost.”

About the Author

Follow Maya T. Prabhu on facebookFollow Maya T. Prabhu on twitter

Maya T. Prabhu is a government reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Born in Queens, New York, and raised in northern Virginia, Maya attended Spelman College and then the University of Maryland for a master's degree. She writes about social issues, criminal justice and legislative politics.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Stefani Reynolds/The New York Times

The Jolt: Marjorie Taylor Greene calls for ‘national divorce’ by secession58m ago

Credit: Bibb County Sheriff’s Office

4-month-old Georgia boy found safe; 13-year-old charged with kidnapping
14h ago

State finds Cobb schools denied services for student with disabilities
16h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: Troup County Sheriff's Office

Auburn University student from Georgia’s remains ID’d 47 years after disappearance
17h ago

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

Cops: 10-year-old shot while sleeping in SW Atlanta home targeted by gunfire
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: Tia Mitchell

On Presidents Day, Naval Academy visitors reflect on alum Jimmy Carter
15h ago
‘Losing part of me’: Plains residents dread loss of Jimmy Carter
Plains ‘Smiling Peanut’ gets face-lift in Jimmy Carter’s hometown
Featured

Credit: Miguel Martinez

How to support Atlanta Turkish community’s earthquake relief efforts
End-of-term Euro trip by Geoff Duncan delegation cost taxpayers more than $100K
What’s next in the Fulton grand jury probe: 5 things to know
© 2023 The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Terms of Use, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top