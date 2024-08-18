How to watch the Democratic National Convention

The networks: ABC, CBS and NBC will carry programming at 10 p.m. EDT daily. PBS (Channel 8 in Atlanta) will carry programming at 8 p.m. EDT each day.

Cable news: CNN, Fox News Channel and MSNBC will have extensive daily coverage via cable, livestreams and their apps. Scripps News, available on digital TV and many cable platforms, will offer coverage at 8 p.m. each day.

Listen: National Public Radio will offer nightly coverage, including local broadcasts on WABE and on NPR.org at 9 p.m. each day. Sirius XM customers can listen to audio from coverage on Fox News (Channel 114), CNN (Channel 116) and MSNBC (Channel 118).

Gavel to gavel: For extended views of the convention business outside of prime time, your best bets are C-SPAN and the Democratic National Convention channel on YouTube. The DNC website promises programming for “people watching, gathering and participating across the country” on its social media platforms, including Instagram, Facebook and X, the former Twitter.

Can the public attend?

Unless you have connections, probably not. The DNC website says the convention is open to credentialed media, delegates and guests. And volunteers. But volunteer registration is already closed.

