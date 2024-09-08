Politics

Gwen Walz to stump in Georgia next week

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is introduced with his wife Gwen during a campaign stop at Laborfest Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

Democratic vice presidential nominee Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz is introduced with his wife Gwen during a campaign stop at Laborfest Monday, Sept. 2, 2024, in Milwaukee. (AP Photo/Morry Gash)
15 minutes ago

Gwen Walz, the wife of Democratic vice presidential nominee Tim Walz, is headed to Georgia next week to stump for Kamala Harris’ bid for president.

Gwen Walz’s visit is part of a four-day tour through several battleground states that begins Thursday and ends Sunday. The timing of her stop in Georgia has not yet been finalized.

The Democratic campaign also released an ad Sunday airing in Georgia that highlights Harris’ pledge to ban price gouging on food and expand affordable housing options.

Polls show a tight race between Harris and former President Donald Trump in Georgia, one of a handful of states that both campaigns see as competitive.

Keep Reading
Placeholder Image

Credit: Ben Gray

Georgia voters dig in and fan out as the presidential campaign enters its final stretch
Placeholder Image

Credit: Joe Kovac Jr.

Kamala Harris and Donald Trump are the talk of this Georgia hair salon
Placeholder Image

Credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP

Democrats appeal ballot decision on independent, third-party candidates
Placeholder Image

Credit: AP

Republican Liz Cheney endorses Kamala Harris
The Latest
Placeholder Image

Credit: Natrice Miller/AJC

Georgia attorney general backs substantial limits on federal Voting Rights Act
At Georgia’s home opener, Democrats urge fans to ‘sack’ Trump
Georgia Tech cuts ties with Chinese university under federal scrutiny
Featured
Placeholder Image

Credit: John Spink / John.Spink@ajc.com

School shooting suspect’s mother has criminal record going back 17 years
Georgia state trooper’s ‘deadly’ maneuver prompts excessive force lawsuit
Atlanta TikTok star Reesa Teesa is heading to TV with new show